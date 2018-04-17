Gor Mahia’s 40 member delegation to South Africa is raising a storm as the team prepares to face SuperSport United.

Huge delegation sent to government adds to Gor Mahia problems

K'Ogalo are set to face the struggling South African side in the return leg on April 18 but the Kenyan champion's impending trip has been shrouded in ‘controversy’ even before the journey begins.

Gor Mahia’s participation in the clash is now hanging in the balance with the government dragging its feet in releasing money for travelling expenses.

On Monday, Goal exclusively reported that Gor Mahia are yet to receive visas to travel to South Africa after the club delayed in applying for the same in time.

It takes five working days for one to acquire entry visa to South Africa but the club forwarded the documents a day later.

Goal has since learnt that the government was hesitant to release the money after the club presented 40 names instead.

The list which is Goal possession lists 40 names, including 18 players, five ‘supporters’ an FKF official, five National Executive Committee members, the CEO and the President.

Gor Mahia is carrying a 1-0 advantage going to the reverse fixture thanks to the goal from Rwandan striker Jacques Tuyisenge in the first leg.