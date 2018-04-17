Jordan Ayew upbeat of Swansea City's survival

Jordan Ayew is upbeat that Swansea City can avoid relegation at the end of the season.

The Ghana international rescued a point for in the Swans against Everton in Saturday’s English Premier League. The result moved them five points clear of the drop zone.

And the 26-year-old forward, delighted with the club’s gradual progress, is hopeful that Carlos Carvalhal’s men can continue the upward movement and keep their place in the top-flight next term.

"I think is a positive moment for the club and for me because we don't have to forget where we were six months ago," Ayew told Sky Sports.

"We are five points ahead of the bottom three now and this is a step forward.

"Even though we are moving slowly, it is a positive, and if we keep on playing like this we will make everyone happy."

The former Olympique Marseille player made a return to the Liberty Stadium outfit squad against Sam Allardyce’s side after serving out a three-match ban for his expulsion against Huddersfield Town last month..

The forward who has scored 11 goals in all competitions this season will be looking to continue the form when Swansea clash with league champions Manchester City on April 22.