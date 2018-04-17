Bolasie must be allowed to express himself, says Everton teammate Leighton Baines

Everton defender Leighton Baines has asked for Yannick Bolasie to be allowed to ‘express himself’ as he returns to full fitness.

The DR Congo international ruptured the anterior cruciate ligament and tore the meniscus in one of his knees in December 2016 which sidelined him for a year.

However, since he returned from the injury, he has struggled to regain his form, with some fans criticising his performance lately.

But the England international has pleaded that the the former Crystal Palace player be given the freedom to play his game, in order to build his confidence.

“Yannick is another player who has been disrupted with his injures and such a long layoff,” Baines told Everton TV.

“When you have that type of injury it is always going to take you a bit of time to get back up and running and get your legs back under you.

“He has started to do that and is someone I know, that if I give him the ball, I just have to support him from behind. He is good to play with. He is always a threat for us and keeps the opposition full-backs busy.

“Yes [Bolasie’s confidence is rising]. He has had a few good performances, set up a few goals and scored as well.

“That will give him confidence and he has started to show that on the pitch with the positivity in his play. That is the type of player he is. He is someone you have to allow to go and express himself. If you tried to stifle him it would take so much away from his game, so you just have to let him go and play.”