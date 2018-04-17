'Salah ready for jump to next level at Real' - Mido hails Liverpool star as Egypt's greatest ever

Mohamed Salah’s record-breaking exploits at Liverpool have him ready to “jump to the next level” at Real Madrid, says fellow Egyptian Mido.

A remarkable debut campaign for the 25-year-old at Anfield has seen him exceed all expectations, with a stunning return in the final third taking him to the 40-goal mark.

Of that haul, 30 have come in the Premier League – to lead the Golden Boot race – and nine during a memorable run to the semi-final stage of the Champions League.

Salah’s heroics have seen him spark talk of interest from afar, less than a year on from making a £36.9 million move to Merseyside, and Mido sees no reason why he should not go chasing the dream in Spain.

The former Ajax and Tottenham striker told King Fut: “Real Madrid want him, and we have all seen the poor performances of Gareth Bale and Karim Benzema with the 4-4-2.

“I was afraid that Salah might fail at Liverpool, but I think he is ready to jump to the next level. Real Madrid would be able to use his strengths.”

Mido’s concerns over Salah’s return to England were borne out of a previous stint at Chelsea, with game time proving hard to come by for a man untested on a Premier League stage at that time.

He need not have worried, through, as his undoubted talent has shone through at Liverpool and helped Egypt to the 2018 World Cup.

Mido added on a man who has already passed his goal return from a lengthy spell in England: “I know many people will disagree with this, but in my opinion, Mohamed Salah is the best player in the history of Egyptian football.

“Salah’s mentality is much better than mine. When I was young I did not get any advice, and this would come to hurt me later on.

“We could see how strong he was mentally with the way he handled himself when he didn’t play at Chelsea.”

Salah has sent records tumbling in 2017-18, with Cristiano Ronaldo among those to have seen their efforts eclipsed, and there remains the promise of more to come.

He is just seven efforts short of Ian Rush’s history-making haul for Liverpool from 1983-84, and could still have seven games in which to reach that mark if Liverpool can make it to the Champions League final.