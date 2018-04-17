Zanzibar has been expelled from the ongoing Cecafa U-17 Challenge Cup that kicked off over the weekend in Burundi.

Zanzibar kicked out of the Cecafa Challenge Cup for fielding ineligible players

The Island archipelago nation and Ethiopia were found to have been in breach of the tournament’s Rules and Regulations Article 4.0 (Qualification of players), subsections 4.3 and 4.6 on the age limit of players after the two nations were found to have fielded ineligible players.

According to a press statement from Cecafa, Zanzibar presented nine players over the limit for their intended opening Group ‘B’ match against Sudan on Sunday, April 15.

The match was not played and the committee later found twelve (12) players in total that were born before 2002 as required by the tournament rules.

The Ethiopian Football Team was also found to have fielded three (3) over age players in a Group ‘B’ match against Somalia at Urukundo Stadium in Ngozi province the same day (Sunday). Ethiopia had won the match 3-1.

The Cecafa Organizing Committee chaired by the body’s Chairperson of the Women and U17 standing committee, unanimously agreed to expel Zanzibar who were slapped with a further Sh1.5 million fine.

Zanzibar will remain on suspension from all Cecafa sanctioned tournaments until the above fine is fully paid up.

Ethiopia were also fined 500, 000 and with the organizers sending the three players in question back home before ‘losing’ the match 3-0.