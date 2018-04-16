Paris Saint-Germain enjoyed a special night on Sunday. Not only did they seal the Ligue 1 title, they did so in spectacular fashion, dethroning Monaco by defeating the defending champions 7-1 at Parc des Princes.

Neymar and Dani Alves lead PSG's title celebrations - Ligue 1 goes social

It was a spectacular performance by the side that has far eclipsed any other in France this season, winning the title with five matches still remaining.

What was perhaps most remarkable about the win was that PSG were without their marquee summer signings in the form of Neymar and Kylian Mbappe. The latter managed only a place on the bench after illness, while the Brazilian remains on the sidelines in his homeland due to a broken foot.

That did not, however, prevent the world’s most expensive player from celebrating PSG regaining their crown.

“I really wanted to be closer to you, congratulations guys! Allez Paris,” he told his followers on his Instagram account.

Meanwhile, the 25-year-old superstar added: “I have learned to smile through difficulties and to believe in my dreams no matter how hard they may be.”

Leading the celebrations in the French capital was compatriot Dani Alves, who claimed his 37th major career title.

“Work in silence and let your achievements make noises. This is the life of a professional in any area,” he said.

“Thanks to God for the opportunity to do what I love. Everything seems like a dream until you need to learn, until a stumbling block comes and the barriers are there. But our steadfastness and balance will keep us strong in order to be constant in our daily battles.

“No matter what happens, get up, shake the dust off and try again!”

One victim of the defender’s exuberance was Mbappe, who was not even half dressed when the Brazilian went after him with a champagne bottle.

The 19-year-old’s Instagram reaction said it all.











#GoodCrazy @danialves A post shared by Kylian Mbappé (@k.mbappe29) on Apr 15, 2018 at 3:38pm PDT





It was a special night for Mbappe, who was facing his former side. Nevertheless, it was the importance of the occasion he focused on prior to the game, as he told his fans that it was “match point” for PSG in the title race.

Edinson Cavani’s celebration on social media, meanwhile, was somewhat more understated, with a simple video with the tag: “ALLEZ PARIS!”











ALLEZ PARIS! A post shared by Edinson Cavani (@cavaniofficial21) on Apr 15, 2018 at 2:01pm PDT





Earlier in the week, Dani Alves had offered more words of wisdom to his followers in typically unique style.

“If you can’t change the world because of its greatness, improve yours and you will be grateful for sure,” he said.

He and his PSG team-mates will try to improve their world further on Wednesday, when they face Caen for a place in the Coupe de France final, with third tier opposition in the form of Les Herbiers or Chambly their opponents as they chase a domestic treble.