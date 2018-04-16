Former football boss Sam Nyamweya has attributed the little steps that country had made in the football arena to the clear vision of Kenneth Matiba, the pioneer chairman of Kenya National Football League.

Sam Nyamweya pays tribute to the deceased pioneer football administrator, Kenneth Matiba

Nyamweya who was in charge of Kenyan football between 2011 and 2015, described Matiba, who passed on Sunday, as a mentor and a visionary leader.

“We as the football family we remember the late Hon. Matiba for his big contribution towards the game when he served as the Federation Chairman and also the first Chairman of the then Kenya National Football League.

“He is credited for introducing professionalism in football administration that saw our National Team Harambee Stars gain recognition in the World map.

“I was greatly inspired by his managerial acumen when I took over the helm of football and continued to build on his foundation,” Nyamweya said in a press statement.

The late Matiba will be remembered as an icon of multi-party politics in Kenya that led to his detention and illness.