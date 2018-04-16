Orlando Pirates coach Milutin Sredojevic continues to downplay talk that his men are in the running for the Premier Soccer League (PSL) title, rather choosing to focus on their upcoming league encounter against Bidvest Wits.

Milutin Sredojevic: Orlando Pirates' focus is on Bidvest Wits, not title talk

The Serbian boss led Orlando Pirates to a 2-0 win over AmaZulu on Sunday at King Zwelitihini Stadium and the win has propelled them to 49 points from 27 league matches.

Pirates are now separated by just three points from log leaders Mamelodi Sundowns, who are set to play Golden Arrows on Tuesday in the last of their catch-up games.

Speaking to reporters after the match, Sredojevic said they are not chasing the title, but will prepare for the Clever Boys whom they will meet next Wednesday, April 25, and refresh the team as they have a 10-day break.

“People are talking of the title race, we are having one week and we’re playing against Bidvest Wits. We have 10 days until we’re playing them,” Micho told the media.

“As we have that in mind, we shall use these 10 days properly to refresh, regroup and deeply correct and analyse what was wrong, what was right,” said the 48-year-old.

“We are improving ourselves and are preparing for the last three matches in the league,” he noted.

“I’m extremely happy with these three points. We’ve made huge steps towards that place that is leading us to the Caf Champions League because Africa is waiting for Orlando Pirates to go to the Champions League,” he reacted.

“Regarding the rest of the things, except the match against Wits, we’ve no right to talk. Our full focus is on the match against Bidvest Wits,” added the Serbian.

Speaking about their mission as a club following their gutsy comeback against Usuthu, the former Uganda national team coach insisted they have brought back the smiles to their supporters.

“They have really shown something different and every single player has given their best. The technical team has done a tremendous job in preparing for the match,” he continued.

“I believe that we’ve succeeded on the mission of making our supporters happy that we won here,” he concluded.

In their next three matches, the Buccaneers will host the reigning champions Wits, Cape Town City and wrap up their campaign against Free State Stars.