Sessegnon dreams of playing in the Premier League with Fulham

Ryan Sessegnon has his sights set on playing in the Premier League with Fulham after completing a clean sweep of the EFL awards on Sunday night.

It appears inevitable that the 17-year-old will be playing top-flight football next season, with the likes of Manchester United, Liverpool and Tottenham linked with bids throughout the season

The teenager is destined for big things after becoming the first player outside of the Premier League to be nominated for PFA Young Player of the season, but he says his dream is to play at the top level with Fulham.

“I would love it to be with Fulham in the Premier League.” Sessegnon told Sky Sports News after collecting his awards for EFL Player of the Season, Young Player of the Season and Apprentice of the Year.

“I have been at the club since the age of eight. It has been a dream of mine to play in the Premier League with Fulham.

“We are so very close I just want to get it over the line now.”

Fulham are currently on a 21-match unbeaten run and sit third in the Championship table after their automatic promotion hopes took a dent over the weekend after they drew 1-1 with Brentford.

A last-minute goal by Neal Maupay denied the Whites second spot and the play-offs look the most likely destination for Fulham now, with Cardiff sitting a point ahead with a game in hand.

In winning the main EFL award, Sessegnon beat off Wolves’ Ruben Neves and team-mate Tom Cairney, and has praised Fulham manager Slavisa Jokanovic for helping him to progress.

"It's a great achievement of mine. It's a credit to the team and the way we have been playing this season," he said.

"The gaffer has put a lot of confidence in me, as someone so young, he can only improve me as a player."

Sessegnon has been in red-hot form this season since transitioning from left-back to playing further up the pitch as a winger and has scored 14 goals in 39 league appearances.