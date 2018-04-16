Wazito admits paying for mistakes of slow start in Chemelil Sugar defeat

Wazito FC suffered their second defeat in as many matches in the Kenyan Premier League on Sunday afternoon.

The promoted side fell 3-1 to Chemelil at Camp Toyoyo, three days after falling by a solitary goal against Gor Mahia.

Head coach Frank Ouna says a number of factors led to the defeat against the sugarcane farmers.

"We paid the mistake after a slow start, you cannot afford to do that against Chemelil, and unfortunately we did it.

"The pitch was not in its best shape, and we were forced into making a few tactical changes, but they did not help because we lost.

"Our main undoing was in front of the goal, we did not take the many chances we created and we ended up paying the price."

Wazito are currently placed twelfth on the log with eleven points.