Steve Komphela drops major hint on Kaizer Chiefs future

Kaizer Chiefs head coach Steve Komphela has ducked questions over his future at the club following his team's win over Platinum Stars.

The 50-year-old is into the final three months of his contract with Amakhosi, and while there are indications that he won't be offered a new deal, the coach said everything is being handled by his representatives.

Chiefs promised to make wholesale changes ahead of next season, and witth Komphela having failed to deliver major silverware in the last two-and-half years, Chiefs could soon have a new coach.

“I’m sure from a legal point of view. I’m not a legal guru. Any contract with terms that are clear talks to that, and you wouldn’t want to say anything inside or outside that,” Komphela told the media.

“A term is a term, and it’s clear. When they say to you, ‘you’re state president, you serve two years’. Not unless you want to change the constitution, but a contract is just clear," he said.

“As professionals, you just have to keep doing your job in a manner that is an opportunity given to you, every second counts. When you’re a man of process, you don’t consider your personal stance but you work within a particular system that wants to achieve a particular objective,” added Komphela.

“I don’t deal with such. One thing with coaches, you try not to deal with such stuff yourself because, in any contractual matter, there’s discussion. Any discussion taking place, there’s a whole lot of others. So, I haven’t received any information from whoever handles my stuff, and I wouldn’t know," explained the 50-year-old mentor.

“There are stages when things happen, and they happen sometimes in a way that you know or don’t know, but you have to handle it yourself to understand the detail. I don’t have that detail,” he said.

Komphela said this after dropping a major hint that he may be on his way out the club at the end of the season.

For the first time in three years, Komphela said the pressure he's gone through since joining Amakhosi in 2015 was God preparing him for another environment.

He also thanked everyone who kept him on his toes throughout his time at Chiefs. This could be enough evidence that he has indeed accepted that his time at Chiefs is up.

“Personally, I must thank everyone who has put pressure on me. I couldn’t have been the coal that I am. I couldn’t have been the diamond that I am. I would have stayed a simple muddy house,” Komphela told SuperSport TV.







“It is through pressure that you get better, but you have to accept the pressure because at the back of not accepting pressure you are denying God what he wants you to do. He is preparing for another environment - it could be outside football, it could be anywhere else. So don’t say no to challenges, rather seek more wisdom," he said.







“I have grown immensely. I am not the same coach that came to Chiefs, as I go out I must thank everybody. The pressure that you receive makes you a better person. Emotionally, I was very weak as a person but if you ask me now the emotions are stronger and that moves deeper into the levels of faith," said Komphela.