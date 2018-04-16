Harry Kane has been backed by Tottenham team-mate Dele Alli in the ongoing dispute regarding his claims to an extra goal in the Premier League Golden Boot battle.

Spurs striker Kane backed by Alli in goal claim row

Having suffered an untimely injury which allowed Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah to surge clear at the top of the scoring charts, Spurs’ star striker has been left playing catch up.

He remains determined to top the goal charts in a third successive campaign, but has sought assistance in that pursuit.

Kane recently won the right to have an effort originally credited to Christian Eriksen during a Premier League clash with Stoke added to his tally, taking him to 25 goals for the season.

The England international has faced criticism on the back of his appeal – with Salah among those to have questioned the ruling – but club colleague Alli has said of the issue: “Harry is an unbelievable striker.

“To be honest he touched it so it's his goal and every striker would and should claim it if it is their goal.

“He has just got to ignore what everyone else is saying, he knows how good he is and I am sure everyone else knows how good he is.

“Everyone is different, I don't know how H is going to take it, but I think it gives some people a chance to put him down.

“But playing with him every day in training I can see how hard he works, he wants goals, he's a striker, every striker wants goals, so he has just got to ignore it and focus on himself which I am sure he will do.

“He is an unbelievable player and he is a great person as well. If it was me and I touched the ball, I would try and claim it as well.”

Kane’s contested effort against Stoke represents the only time he has found the target in his last six appearances across all competitions.

He failed to add to his tally last time out against Manchester City, in a 3-1 defeat for Spurs, while Salah was once again among the goals for Liverpool as they swept past Bournemouth.

The Egyptian winger now has 30 Premier League efforts to his name, leaving Kane with just five games in which to try and bridge a five-goal gap.

Alli added on that challenge: “I wouldn't put it past him, we have seen what he has done before.

“Last year against [Romelu] Lukaku it was a tough competition and he finished the season really strongly with the amount of goals he scored.

“Salah is in great form. That can't be H's main focus, we are a team and we have got to play together and if he does it he does it and we will all be happy for him, but I don't think we are going to focus too much on it.”