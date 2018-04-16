Mathare United coach Francis Kimanzi has termed the lose to Posta Rangers as a ‘wake-up call’ after the league leaders suffered a shock defeat on Sunday.

Mathare United coach Francis Kimanzi decry poor start in Posta Rangers defeat

A goal each from Kennedy Otieno and defender Jockins Atudo handed Kiamnzi his second defeat of the season in a 2-1 lose.

Posta Rangers scored two quick goals in a span of three minutes to hand Coach Sammy ‘Pamzo’ Omollo a rebound after another disappointing result against Zoo FC two weeks ago.

Kimanzi has since cautioned his charges to avoid conceding early with the Harambee Stars U-23 head coach affirming that the slow start to the match cost him three vital points.

“If you are trailing after 15 minutes you have a long way to go. We let it go from that point. When that happens you have to change a lot and that changes the entire plan.

“We should have done something better earlier. It was quite a poor start. At this level you have to force a good start,” Kimanzi told the club website.

Clifford Alwanga scored Mathare United consolation with a 23rd-minute header.

The lose dented Kiamnzi’s chance of opening a four-point lead with Gor Mahia who are second with three games at hand.

“If we can keep the momentum that we saw in the second half and correct some few mistakes. We gave way too many balls. If we can

The league leaders will return to action on Saturday with an away match against Wazito.