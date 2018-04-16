Zoo Kericho coach, Ken Ochieng was left fuming at the early goal conceded in a draw with AFC leopards last Saturday.

Zoo FC fumes at an early goal conceded against AFC Leopards

Zoo held AFC Leopards to a two-all draw in the Kenyan Premier League match at the Kenyatta Stadium, Machakos, probably one of their biggest performances this season, other than their double wins over Thika United and Posta Rangers this campaign.

Ezekiel Odera gave Ingwe the lead from the spot, but his effort was chopped off by Nicholas Kipkirui striker, thanks to a juvenile mistake from goalkeeper, Jairus Adira.

Whyvonne Isuza scored with a quarter of an hour left on the clock, but Johnston Ligare ensured the Kericho based side went home with a point.

Despite twice coming from a goal down to force a point on the road, Ochieng took issues with the early goal his side conceded after Brain Marita was brought down in the box.

"We knew it was not going to be a walk in the park for us. It is, definitely was to be a tough encounter. We started quite badly but as the time went by, we grew stronger and created our own chances. It was unfortunate that we conceded that early.

"I am happy with the way we reacted and managed to get a point, it is a good result for us."

It was Leopards' second successive draw in as many matches in the league.