FC Goa's Hugo Boumous: Sunil Chhetri is a complete player

Hugo Boumous will be missing out on the action when FC Goa take on East Bengal in their 2018 Super Cup semi-finals at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar, Odisha, on Monday.

However, the French-born has indicated the significance for the Gaurs to win the cup tournament in liue of them finishing as semi-finalists in the fourth edition of the Indian Super League (ISL) where they lost to eventual champions Chennaiyin FC.

"It's important (for FC Goa to win the Super Cup) because of the confidence we have in ourselves after a very good season (in the ISL). Even if we didn't win the (Indian) Super League, it would be very nice to win this cup (Super Cup)," he mentioned to Goal.

Having joined the Goan ISL side in the January transfer window, Boumous insists that the weather has been the most challenging aspect.

"I think it was not too difficult for me to adapt because the team was already on a good run. I think the weather was the only difficult aspect. It's very hot in comparison with Europe," he said.

Shouldn't he want to ply his trade in Europe again, where he represented French side Laval in the Ligue2, Boumous currently finds himself established with FC Goa with whom he has a contract till the end of next season. "Now I am in the ISL. I take pleasure on the pitch in the ISL. I don't ask myself if it's a stepping stone to go back in Europe."

Sandwitched between his European and Indian stints was one in Africa when none other than Sergio Lobera was the head coach of Moghreb Tetouan. "He (Lobera) is a very good and intelligent person. I think that we share the same mindset about the way we want to play football," the 22-year-old testified.

Being in the country for around four months now, Boumous is no stranger to Indian footballers and the national team skipper in particular has impressed him. "A player like (Sunil) Chhetri from Bengaluru FC is like a complete player. He is a very, very good player."

Both FC Goa and recent ISL runners-up Bengaluru FC are one step from battling for the Super Cup title with their respective semi-finals against East Bengal and Mohun to be conquered, but what would it take for Goa to win the ISL?





"I think the team (FC Goa) is already very complete. We can always improve. If some very good player joins us, why not!," was Boumous' response.

Try to know from the medio which his preferred playing position is - behind the striker or central midfield, he would say, "Both. I think I can be more decisive if I play behind the striker, but I can also play in central midfield."