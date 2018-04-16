Monaco appear to have opened the door for clubs to bid for winger Thomas Lemar this summer.

Monaco invite bids for Arsenal & Liverpool target Lemar

Lemar has repeatedly been linked with a move away from the French club, with both Liverpool and Arsenal heavily linked with approaches for the 22-year-old.

The Gunners reportedly made a £92 million bid for Lemar in January, as they attempted to secure a replacement for Alexis Sanchez, who at the time was being heavily linked with Manchester City.

However, Lemar turned the move down, and speculation has since raged regarding the attacker's future.

The club's vice-president, Vadim Vasilyev, spoke to Telefoot regarding summer transfer plans, and appears to have told any potential suitors that they can make an offer once the window reopens.

“A few hours after the match against Paris is not the time to talk about the transfer window,” he said. “But good luck to those who want him.

“He's worth a lot.”

Monaco were thumped 7-1 by PSG on Sunday as the capital club secured the Ligue 1 title.

Lemar has made 33 appearances in all competitions this season, scoring three goals and providing eight assists.