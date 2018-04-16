Jurgen Klopp is delighted to have seen his Liverpool side record 300 goals during his reign, but is eager to see them turn entertainment value into trophies.

Klopp wants Liverpool to be trophy winners, not just entertainers

The Reds have reached what their manager considers to be “a massive number” in terms of finding the target in just 148 games.

Attacking flair has rarely been a problem during the German’s tenure, with defensive frailties proving to be more of an issue.

Even those leaks have been plugged of late – with a top-four bid in the Premier League being complemented by a run to the Champions League semi-finals - but Liverpool are still searching for a first piece of a silverware since 2012, and that is something Klopp is eager to address.

After seeing the Reds sweep past Bournemouth 3-0 in their latest outing, the man in charge at Anfield told reporters on his footballing philosophy: “It’s about winning football games. It’s about creating moments and knowing to use them. That’s the thing.

“We scored a lot of goals before but nobody was really happy about not having clean sheets because it makes winning quite difficult. We had the set-piece issue, we had different issues already and step by step we sorted it a little bit better.

“All these things we sorted step by step, and the boys enjoy the game obviously. You could see that on Saturday.

“It’s such an intense time, and playing like this is great, it’s just great and scoring these goals is really good. 300 is really a massive number, to be honest.”

Klopp added on the need to break his trophy duck: “I love watching that kind of football but I don’t want to be the entertainer or whatever and it is like, ‘Oh we had fun but we didn’t win anything’.

“I know the reason is we come here together to win things but I think the way you try to do it is important.

“What can you start first? You cannot be successful without playing good football, you cannot be the best side in the world, have the best players, and yeah you can play defensive football – that’s possible.

“But we are not one and not the other so we have to find a way for ourselves. That is what we do step by step.”

Liverpool reached League Cup and Europa League finals in 2016, only to come unstuck against Manchester City and Sevilla in domestic and continental competition.

They are back in the hunt for European honours this season, with the Champions League semi-final draw having paired them with Serie A side Roma.