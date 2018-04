Egypt internationals including Mohamed Salah, Ramadan Sobhi and Ahmed Hegazi have sent wishes to injured goalkeeper Ahmed El-Shenawy.

EXTRA TIME: Salah, Hegazi, Sobhi send heartfelt messages to injured El-Shenawy

On Sunday, El-Shenawy confirmed that he will miss the World Cup in Russia after damaging his knee ligament while in action for Zamalek in the Egyptian Premier League during the week.

The 26-year-old is set for some months on the sidelines and his teammates took to the social media to express sympathy and support.