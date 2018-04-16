News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Russian football slammed over 'inhumane' bear stunt
Russian football slammed over 'inhumane' bear stunt

EXTRA TIME: Yaya Toure, Iheanacho celebrate Manchester City’s Premier League triumph

Goal.com
Goal.com /

Yaya Toure has posted a congratulatory message to celebrate Manchester City’s triumph as champions of the 2017-18 English Premier League season.

EXTRA TIME: Yaya Toure, Iheanacho celebrate Manchester City’s Premier League triumph

EXTRA TIME: Yaya Toure, Iheanacho celebrate Manchester City’s Premier League triumph

Pep Guardiola's side secured the league crown with five games to spare after Manchester United's slipped to a 1-0 defeat to West Bromwich Albion.

And the Cote d’Ivoire international who has been limited to just 98 minutes of action in seven league games this season sent a special message to the fans.


Back To Top