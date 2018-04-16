Yaya Toure has posted a congratulatory message to celebrate Manchester City’s triumph as champions of the 2017-18 English Premier League season.

EXTRA TIME: Yaya Toure, Iheanacho celebrate Manchester City’s Premier League triumph

Pep Guardiola's side secured the league crown with five games to spare after Manchester United's slipped to a 1-0 defeat to West Bromwich Albion.

And the Cote d’Ivoire international who has been limited to just 98 minutes of action in seven league games this season sent a special message to the fans.