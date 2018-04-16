Zoo Kericho midfielder Michael Madoya laughs at relegation talks

Zoo Kericho midfielder Michael Madoya has downplayed talks of a possible relegation this season.

The creative player, who was surprisingly named MVP last season, is optimistic that the club will survive their second season in the league despite managing to win only two matches in 10 outings.

“We have only played few matches for first leg and there are more to come. For sure we will survive. Every team usually has their low moments just like us (Zoo) but we are picking up.”

Zoo rallied from behind to earn a 2-2 draw against AFC Leopards at Machakos Stadium on Saturday. Madoya, a trained Journalist, says he is not under any pressure to emulate his last season heroics that gave him four awards.

“I am not under pressure; I am just playing my normal game and praying for the best outcome this season.”

Despite collecting one point against Ingwe, Zoo lies 17th on the 18-team table with eight points, having lost six, drawn two and won only two matches.