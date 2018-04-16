Perak inch closer to the top, KL and Pahang share spoils

Great goals illuminated the final two matches of match day six of the 2018 Malaysia Super League as fans were treated to quality goals at Batu Kawan Stadium and the KLFA Stadium on Sunday night.

Up north, in the clash between two teams from the same city, Perak emerged victorious with a 1-2 win over PKNP FC. Wander Luiz opened the scoring after 19 minutes played, chesting down the ball from the edge of the box and producing an outstanding volley to put the Bos Gaurus in the lead.

Captain, Nasir Basharuddin would double the just five minutes later with yet another effort from outside the box. His thunderous striker left Asyraaf Omar with no chance of saving it. PKNP would grabbed a late consolation goal in the second half through Shahrel Fikri but it wasn't enough to deny Perak all three points.

The result moved Perak up to fourth place in the standings, five points behind Johor Darul Ta'zim while remained in ninth, staring nervously over their shoulder as they are only one point away from the drop zone.

Over in Cheras, KL got off to a great start when Guilherme de Paula profitted from some sloppy Pahang defending to head his side into the lead in the 10th minute. However Pahang provided a swift response as Mohamadou Sumareh planted in his own header to equalise just three minutes later.

de Paula turned provider six minutes from half time, nodding the ball onto the path of Indra Putra Mahayudin to put KL in front once again as they go into the half time break. But the Elephants were not to be denied a vital point when R. Kogileswaran came up with a solo effort that is a worthy goal of the season contender to ensure the match finished 2-2.

The draw was not the result Pahang wanted as they only managed to chip one point away from the five that JDT held before the start of Sunday's matches. Meanwhile KL stayed in mid-table with the point gained.