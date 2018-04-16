Ibrahimovic drops massive World Cup bombshell

In typical Zlatan Ibrahimovic fashion, the LA Galaxy star has dropped a massive bombshell about his likely involvement for Sweden at the World Cup in Russia.

Ibra has strongly hinted at coming out of international retirement for Sweden to compete at the showpiece event, saying his chances of going to Russia are "sky high".

The LA Galaxy striker posted a message on Twitter that gave the indication he will reverse his international retirement in order to play for Janne Andersson's team when the tournament kicks off in June.

The chance of me playing in the World Cup is skyhöga #FifaWorldCup2018 — Zlatan Ibrahimović (@Ibra_official) April 15, 2018

Ibrahimovic, 36, retired from international football following Sweden's failure to get out of the group stage at Euro 2016, but he recently said that Andersson's staff had been in touch with him regarding his availability for the World Cup.

Having told MLSsoccer.com that he would consider a return to the Sweden set-up if he could regain form and fitness, the country's record goalscorer now seems intent on making a comeback.

Ibrahimovic's record for Sweden stands at 62 goals in 116 matches, making him the greatest goalscorer in the nation's history.

The Swedish star has been in impressive form with four goals in his first three Galaxy matches, including an absolute stunner in his first match.

Sweden's World Cup group also contains defending champions Germany, as well as Mexico and South Korea.

With Omnisport