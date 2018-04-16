Vincent and Kompany toast City's EPL title

Manchester City captain Vincent Kompany says it is too soon to say his side is the best Premier League team in history.

City were confirmed as champions on Sunday, with five games still to go, when their closest challengers Manchester United were surprisingly beaten 1-0 at home by bottom side West Brom.

Pep Guardiola's side have scored 93 goals in 33 games so far this season, putting them 16 points clear of United at the top.

Their stylish, pacey, fluent brand of football has drawn compliments from all areas, but Kompany says only time will tell how good they really are.

"People are asking whether we are the best Premier League side in history, but the answer is no, because we have a lot of work to still do," he told City's official website.

"But in our defence, we can only be judged on a period of time, so we need, two, three or four years in a row and if at the end of this we are consistent like we have been this season then perhaps, but we have taken one step that's all we can do at the moment."

The 32-year-old said he felt proud to win the title with City for the third time in seven years.

"It's special," he said. "I'm privileged to be part of such a great group, great players, good guys, good mentality, good atmosphere in the team, every single time I'm on the pitch I enjoy it.

"I'm extremely proud about this and extremely aware of how fast these moments can go."

Kompany and several of his teammates later toasted their title triumph with fans.

Guardiola's squad kicked off their celebrations unexpectedly early as Bernardo Silva, John Stones, Fabian Delph and Kyle Walker joined the skipper at a packed Hale Wine Bar.

Word quickly got around through social media and City fans queued outside a venue still advertising United's televised clash with the Baggies in a bid to join fellow supporters inside, where the players were seen belting out Oasis' Wonderwall and being serenaded by supporters expressing their delight and gratitude.

Kompany and Co posed for photos as they left the venue at 10.30pm, leaving to a chorus of 'campiones, ole, ole, ole'.

"You can't stay in your front room when you win the Premier League," one of those associated with City said as he exited the venue to no doubt continue the celebrations elsewhere.