Transfer news & rumours LIVE: Man Utd to offer Pogba for Bale

Man Utd to include Pogba in Bale deal

Manchester United will attempt to include Paul Pogba in any offer for Real Madrid winger Gareth Bale, claims Don Balon .

The Welshman is apparently all set to leave Madrid in the summer, with United having consistently been linked with a move for the former Tottenham star.

And Jose Mourinho will offer Pogba in exchange for Bale, although it appears Madrid president Florentino Perez would prefer a swap deal with Liverpool that would include Mohamed Salah.

Wine sales influence Iniesta's China move

Andres Iniesta's budding wine business is playing a big part in his decision to swap Barcelona for China, reports Sport.

The midfielder has produced and sold 'Bodega Iniesta' wines from his native Fuentealbilla since 2010, and hopes to take the label to China.

Bodega Iniesta could sell up to two million bottles a year in Asia with the boost his blockbuster signing would bring to his image in the region.

Bayern join race for Martial

Bayern Munich have joined the race for Manchester United winger Anthony Martial, claims Calciomercato.com.

The 22-year-old has grown frustrated at a lack of regular first-team football under Jose Mourinho and apparently wants to change clubs in the summer.

Juventus are also in the running to sign the Frenchman and will look to take advantage of the fact that Martial will be in the final year of his contract next year.

Boca make move for Buffon

Argentine giants Boca Juniors are set to make a sensational move for Juventus legend Gianluigi Buffon, claims Radio Continental .

The report affirms that Carlos Tevez will try to convince his old team-mate to swap Turin for Buenos Aires in June, in order to spearhead Boca's attempts to win the Copa Libertadores title.

Roma won't sell Alisson

Roma are adament that Brazilian goalkeeper Alisson will not be leaving the club in the summer.

The 25-year-old has been linked with both Liverpool and Real Madrid but Roma president James Pallotta says there is "no chance" he will be sold.

Monaco invite Lemar bids

Monaco appear to have opened the door for clubs to bid for winger Thomas Lemar this summer.

The likes of Arsenal and Liverpool have been linked with the Frenchman, and the Ligue 1 club's vice-president, Vadim Vasilyev, seems to have told potential suitors they can make an offer once the window reopens.

Iniesta sets date for Barcelona decision

Andres Iniesta is expected to confirm the end of his glorious Barcelona career once the Copa del Rey final has been played, according to Sport .

The midfielder is still under contract at Camp Nou, but can break the deal if he announces his decision to leave prior to April 30.

And with his mind seemingly made up, he will wait until after the game against Sevilla to make his decision official.

PSG president denies Tuchel deal

Paris Saint-Germain president Nasser Al-Khelaifi dismissed reports the club have already signed Thomas Tuchel.

The former Borussia Dortmund boss has been reported to have already agreed to a deal with the French giants.

However, speaking after the 7-1 victory over Monaco, which gave PSG the Ligue 1 title, Al-Khelaifi declared: "If we had signed with someone, we would have announced it to you."

Chelsea want Lewandowski

Chelsea are ready to bid for Robert Lewandowski after the Bayern star's agents sounded out some of Europe's biggest teams, claims the Sunday Star .

The Poland international is most likely to move to Real Madrid, although Manchester City and Liverpool are also potential destinations.

Barca make Lenglet approach

Barcelona have opened talks with Sevilla defender Clement Lenglet's representatives, according to Sport .

The French centre-back has impressed in La Liga this season, leading to him being linked with a host of Europe's top clubs.

Sevilla are hopeful he will sign a new deal so his release clause can be increased, but Barca are attempting to tempt him to Camp Nou this summer.

Man City to move for Zaha

Crystal Palace star Wilfried Zaha has emerged as a top transfer target for Manchester City, claims the Sun .

The versatile forward has impressed Pep Guardiola with his performances this season and would be available for around £50 million.

Karius in line for new Liverpool deal

Liverpool goalkeeper Loris Karius is set to receive a new contract at Anfield, reports the Sun .

The German broke into the Reds first team at the start of 2018 ahead of Simon Mignolet and has rewarded Jurgen Klopp's faith with a string of fine displays.

Now Liverpool are in turn ready to reward his form with a lucrative extension.

Man United interested in Isco-De Gea swap

Manchester United are prepared to offer David de Gea to Real Madrid as part of a deal to land Isco, claims Don Balon .

Isco turned in a superb performance for Madrid against former club Malaga in a 2-1 win on Sunday, while United fell to a 1-0 defeat at the hands of West Brom.

They are reportedly keen on the playmaker, and would even be prepared to offer up Madrid's long-term goalkeeping target as bait for a sale.

Man City target Mbappe if PSG forced to sell

Manchester City are hoping to land teenage star Kylian Mbappe if Financial Fair Play punishments force Paris Saint-Germain to sell, according to the Mirror .

Should the Ligue 1 club be hit with sanctions that ban them from the Champions League, it is believed they would be forced to sell players.

City would then hope to pounce on Mbappe, turning their focus away from Chelsea’s Eden Hazard.

Malcom eyes PSG move

Bordeaux winger Malcom has dealt any potential Premier League suitors a blow after admitting he dreams of a move to PSG.

The Brazilian has been linked with a host of Europe's top clubs, including Tottenham, Arsenal and Bayern Munich.

And he has now revealed that the Ligue 1 leaders are a dream club, insisting he wants to play for a club that challenges for the title and is in the Champions League.

Salah house shopping in Madrid

Liverpool star Mohamed Salah is house shopping in Madrid ahead of a move to the Spanish capital, according to Diario Gol .

Former team-mate Philippe Coutinho has informed Lionel Messi to be prepared for Real Madrid to land the Egypt winger.

The report states Coutinho maintains connections in the Premier League and has been made aware of Salah’s intentions.

Man City the favourites for De Ligt

Manchester City are considered the favourites to land Netherlands teenage international defender Matthijs de Ligt from Ajax, reports the Mirror.

The Eredivisie club has priced the centre-back at £50 million, which may have priced out his other suitors, Arsenal and Bayern Munich.

All three clubs will have scouts on hand to watch De Ligt when Ajax face off against PSV on Sunday.