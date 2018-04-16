Enugu Rangers and Kwara United played out a dour 0-0 draw that did not help the visitor’s fight to remain in the Nigerian Professional Football League.

Enugu Rangers 0 Kwara United 0: Relegation fears persist despite insipid draw

In a game of precious few chances, both sides will be left to rue dreary finishing on the few occasions they did carve out a clear sight of goal, with Rangers particularly profligate.

For the hosts, Abu Azeez was twice denied by Jonah Usman and Ajani Ibrahim curiously headed wide late on when it looked easier to score.

Kwara United remain in the relegation zone and face the daunting prospect of hosting Go Round in their next game.

Rangers, meanwhile, sit above them in 7th place and travel to FC Ifeanyi Ubah next weekend.