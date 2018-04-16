It will be a reunion of sorts when Mohun Bagan meet their former I-League rivals Bengaluru FC in the second semi-final of the 2018 Super Cup, at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneshwar, Odisha on Tuesday.

Super Cup 2018: Mohun Bagan vs Bengaluru FC - TV channel, stream, kick-off time & match preview

Date

Tuesday, 17 April

Time

4:00 PM IST (GMT +5:30)



TV CHANNELS & LIVE STREAM

The Star Sports Network have the exclusive broadcasting rights of the Super Cup. The games will be telecast with the option of English and/or Hindi commentary over their bouquet of television as well as digital platforms.





India (English) TV channel Online streams

Star Sports 2/2 HD

Hotstar and Jio TV



TEAM NEWS

MOHUN BAGAN:

Injured: None



Doubtful: None



Key Players: Aser Dipanda, Cameron Watson



BENGALURU FC:







Injured: Rahul Bheke



Suspended: None



Key Players: Sunil Chhetri, Miku

GAME PREVIEW

Three I-League titles and three Federation Cup trophies between Mohun Bagan and Bengaluru FC this decade, but none would matter as they square off in foreign territory, trying to chart their own script in new waters, that is the inaugural Super Cup.





A lot has changed since the last time these two teams met. Coincidentally, it was in this part of the country, just an hour's drive north of River Mahanadi at the Barabati Stadium in Cuttack when the Blues won 2-0, lifting the now-defunct Federation Cup, almost eleven months ago.





Both have had indifferent league seasons, by their own lofty standards and this cup competition provides the best way to salvage pride and winning the semi-final will be the first step.





Sankar Lal Chakraborty has surprised many by how he has led the resurgence of Mohun Bagan. A 2-1 win over Churchill Brothers in the Round of 16 game and a convincing 3-1 victory over Shillong Lajong in the quarters prove why they were one of the early favourites.





The team has remained intact and solid with the strike pairing of Akram Moghrabi and Aser Dipanda delivering the goods. There will be a battle within the war as Cameron Watson faces his old team. The Aussie midfielder has been a rock for the Green and Maroons ever since joining mid-season.





Albert Roca on the other hand, has had to juggle both the domestic cup and the AFC Cup at the same time and is set to make a host of changes. Expect nine changes from the team that eeked out a 1-0 win over New Radiant last week.





With Rahul Bheke injured, Harmanjot Singh Khabra is all set to come in. Erik Paartalu will be asked to move back into midfield as the formidable trio of Udanta Singh, Miku and their leader Sunil Chhetri make the attacking line. Left-back Subhasish Bose needs to be careful as he will be carrying a booking from the last game and another one could see him miss the final is his side makes it.





The Mohun Bagan defence need to be extra cautious against the Bengaluru frontmen. Chhetri is in red-hot form, scoring a hat-trick against NEROCA FC in the quarters and then coming off the bench to inspire a narrow win midweek.





This will be the 14th meeting between the two sides. The Kolkata side have won five and lost thrice previously, while five meetings have ended in draws - which is not an option on Tuesday.





While the Southern Eagles will be riding their luck on star factor, Mohun Bagan will be hoping for some divine intervention following the 'bar puja' on Sunday.