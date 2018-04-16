Sofapaka custodian Mathias Kigonya scored his fourth goal of the season in his side’s 1-1 draw against Sony Sugar on Sunday.

Sofapaka keeper Mathias Kigonya scores fourth goal of the season in draw

The Ugandan custodian scored yet again from the penalty spot, his fourth this campaign, to hand coach John Baraza his first point as the head of the technical bench.

Baraza replaced Sam Ssimbwa, who resigned from his position last weekend following a 2-1 defeat to Thika United. Kigonya gave Sofapaka the lead in the first half after Kevin Omondi was judged to have committed a foul inside the box.

Sony were reduced to 10 men after Samuel Olare was sent off for an off the ball incident but the Millers, who were also playing under a new coach following the resignation of Salim Babu last week, held their nerves to squeeze appoint on the road.

Mousa Omar handled the ball in the dangerzone after Tobias Otieno’s shot, leaving the referee with no option but point to the spot. David Simiyu converted the resultant spot-kick to send Kigonya the wrong side.

The draw pushed Sofapaka a place down to fifth after they were dislodged by Posta Rangers, who had beaten league leaders Mathare United 2-1.

Mathare United are still top of the log with 23 points, one above Gor Mahia, who have three games at hand. AFC Leopards are third with 18 points.