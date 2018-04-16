Arsene Wenger lauds Aubameyang, Lacazette partnership

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has applauded the partnership of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette.

Arsene Wenger lauds Aubameyang and Lacazette partnership

Both players combined to hand the Gunners an early lead against Newcastle United in Sunday’s English Premier League game in their first start together.

Aubameyang sent in a left-footed pass to Lacazette who powered it home from close range for the opening goal. However, the Magpies fought back through Ayoze Perez and Matt Ritchie to secure a 2-1 victory.

Despite the defeat, the French tactician has taken positives from the game, praising the impacts of the attackers.

“They were dangerous and I felt what we missed in the first half is just to score a second goal,” Wenger told club website.

“Overall offensively we were quite dangerous.”

Aubameyang has scored six goals in eight Premier League games and contributed two assists since his arrival at the Emirates Stadium outfit in January.

On the other hand, Lacazette who teamed up with the Gunners in the summer of 2017 boasts of 13 goals in all competitions.

Both players will be aiming to help Arsenal return to winning ways when they lock horns with West Ham United in their next league game on April 22.