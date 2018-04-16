Manchester United's attempts to congratulate rivals City on their Premier League win met with a furious reaction on Twitter from the club's fans.

Man Utd fans tell club to delete social media post congratulating Man City's title win

Jay Rodriguez's solitary goal proved the difference on Sunday as United fell to a disappointing home defeat at the hands of West Bromwich Albion.

City were crowned champions thanks to the result, having missed out on the title the previous week when the Red Devils prevailed at the Etihad Stadium.

READ MORE: Manchester City win Premier League title as United fall to West Brom

READ MORE: We were masters in complication - Mourinho fumes

READ MORE: Can Guardiola helm a Premier League dynasty?

And United fans were in no mood to be gracious runners up when the club extended its courtesies to the Citizens.

"Congratulations to Manchester City on their Premier League title win," read the message on United's Twitter account.



Congratulations to Manchester City on their Premier League title win.

— Manchester United (@ManUtd) 15 de abril de 2018

The post was answered by widespread calls to delete, although a handful of Red Devils joined the club in sending their congratulations across the Manchester divide.



Don't tweet this wtf delete now

— Daniel (@UtdDaniell) 15 de abril de 2018



Delete right now

— . (@Minimummensah) 15 de abril de 2018



As much as this sucks





Congrats are in order. A historic run by them in fall. Great job #mcfc





We will be back!#ManchesterIsRed

— Positive McTominay (@LeDabUniversity) 15 de abril de 2018

Will United be able to topple their rivals next season and win back bragging rights in the city?