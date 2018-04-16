Manchester City lifted the title with five games to spare to equal an English record on Sunday.

Man City equal top-flight record for earliest title win

City's status as champions was confirmed thanks to Manchester United's 1-0 defeat to West Bromwich Albion.

Having missed the chance to beat their rivals and lift the title last week at the Etihad Stadium, City were able to celebrate thanks to Jay Rodriguez's solitary goal for the Baggies.

And while the outright record for the earliest Premier League finish slipped through their fingers, the club's campaign still ranks among the most successful in the league's history.

Only three teams have ever won the English top flight with five games to spare, with City entering that exclusive club in 2017-18.

Manchester United have managed the feat on two occasions, in the 1907-08 - in the previous First Division format - and 2000-01 campaigns.



5 - Man City have won the Premier League title with five games remaining; equalling the English top-flight record. They have equalled the efforts of Manchester United (1907-08 and 2000-01) and Everton (1984-85) who all won the top-flight title with five games to spare. Cruise. pic.twitter.com/SbeV1CXB0u — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) 15 de abril de 2018

Everton are also part of that exclusive club, having lifted the First Division back in 1984-85 with five games to spare.