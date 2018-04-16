News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Matildas into knockout mode after earning top prize
Matildas into knockout mode after earning top prize
Wanderers player unrest reports 'not a big issue'
Wanderers player unrest reports 'not a big issue'

Man United loss hands City the EPL title

Martyn Herman
AAP /

A week later than they would have preferred Manchester City were crowned Premier League champions on Sunday after second-placed Manchester United suffered a shock 1-0 home defeat by bottom club West Bromwich Albion.

Carroll gifts West Ham draw against Stoke
1:31

Carroll gifts West Ham draw against Stoke
Real Madrid defeat Malaga away
1:30

Real Madrid defeat Malaga away
Newcastle shock Arsenal at home
1:30

Newcastle shock Arsenal at home
Western Sydney's season comes to an end after loss
1:30

Western Sydney's season comes to an end after loss
Boomers hope Comm Games gold can make up for Olympic failure
0:50

Boomers hope Comm Games gold can make up for Olympic failure
The Comm Games from a fan perspective
1:01

The Comm Games from a fan perspective
Simmons stars in NBA play-offs debut
1:30

Simmons stars in NBA playoffs debut
Canberra continues Parramatta's nightmare start to 2018
1:30

Canberra continues Parramatta's nightmare start to 2018
Jane Slater's full exclusive interview with free agent wide receiver Dez Bryant
13:02

Exclusive: Dez Bryant tells all following emotional Cowboys release
'Top 100 Players of 2018' premiere on April 30th
0:30

'Top 100 Players of 2018' premiere on April 30th
2018 NFL Draft profile: Breaking down Derwin James' college highlights
2:15

2018 NFL Draft profile: Breaking down Derwin James' college highlights
Former Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Dez Bryant on relationship with Jerry Jones: 'I've learned a lot from him'
3:19

Former Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Dez Bryant on relationship with Jerry Jones: 'I've learned a lot from him'
 

United had to at least draw to keep the title race mathematically alive but they were stunned at Old Trafford when Jay Rodriguez headed home after the break.

City manager Pep Guardiola might have missed one of the proudest moments of his career, however, after admitting on Saturday that he had a round of golf booked with his son and was not planning to watch United's game.

He would have been as surprised as everyone else that the title, seemingly a foregone conclusion for months, was rubber-stamped in such strange circumstances.

A week after City surrendered a 2-0 lead to lose 3-2 to United and squander the chance to wrap up the title in perfect style against their arch-rivals, it was relegation-bound West Brom who served it up on a plate.

West Brom had lost eight of their previous nine games and last won on Jan. 13.

"We've won the league for you, Man City, Man City," West Brom's fans chanted after the final whistle.

City, who rebounded from the United loss and a European exit at the hands of Liverpool by beating Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday, have 87 points with five games left.

United have 71 also with five to play.

The tile celebrations kick off outside Etihad Stadium. Pic: Getty

It is City's third title in seven seasons and their first since former boss Manuel Pellegrini achieved the feat in 2013-14.

Guardiola, who failed to land a trophy in his first season in charge at The Etihad, opened his account by winning the League Cup in February against Arsenal.

But a first Premier League title, to go with the three La Liga titles he won as manager of Barcelona and the three Bundesliga titles he delivered for Bayern Munich, will be particularly satisfying.

He is the first Spanish manager to win the Premier League title -- a prize he says is the hardest to claim in Europe.

Not only that but he did it with five games remaining, equalling the English top-flight record of United (1907-08 and 2000-01) and Everton (1984-85).

And it was achieved by playing a brand of football that has had the purists purring all season with City racking up 93 goals so far and on course to top the 100-point barrier.

"We did it in the way we wanted to do," Guardiola said at Wembley on Saturday. "We have spent a lot of money to have these amazing players, to make that possible.

"These players deserve all my respect because they have been unbelievable all season.

"Winning the Premier League is going to be one of the best three seasons I have ever had as a player and as a manager."

Back To Top