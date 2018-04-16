Kaizer Chiefs coach Steve Komphela says he is happy with their 1-0 win over Platinum Stars who they beat on Sunday afternoon at FNB Stadium.

Steve Komphela: Kaizer Chiefs could have done better

Amakhosi had to bounce back from their disappointing 3-0 loss at the hands of Chippa United, a loss they suffered at the same venue last Saturday.

Chiefs had a number of chances in front of goal, but they missed their opportunities and Komphela believes they could have scored more.

Although he expressed delight after their win, he acknowledged their opponents’ strength under the guidance of former Orlando Pirates coach Roger De Sa.

Resulting from this victory, the Soweto giants now sit at number four on the log table with 42 points from 27 league matches.

“It is not easy to comeback from the week we had and I am happy with the result, but we could have done better,” Komphela told SuperSport TV.

“Roger’s teams are always structured and give you problems and compliments must be given to him as well,” he said.

“They (Stars) never loosened in the midfield and we had to have an adjustment tactically in the second half, into a more 4-2-3-1 because we had to manage the game as well,” reacted the coach.

“I thought we could have scored one or two more chances, but I am happy with the result. It will lift the players and that is very important,” said the former Chiefs defender.

“As soon as the emotions are lifted you can go forward a bit easier,” he said.

The coach will now hope his men carry their momentum into the Nedbank Cup where they will meet Free State Stars in the semi-finals next weekend.

However, they have three matches remaining in the league and will face Golden Arrows, Maritzburg United and wrap their term against the relegation threatened Ajax Cape Town.

“The next three fixtures are crucial fixtures. We will look at them and try get points from them,” he continued.

It is our responsibility to keep grinding and to keep playing,” added the Chiefs coach.

“The greatest growth happens in discomfort,” he concluded.