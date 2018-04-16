Manchester City have been crowned as the winners of the 2017-18 Premier League after rivals United slumped to defeat at the hands of West Bromwich Albion on Sunday.

Man City crowned 2017-18 Premier League champions

Pep Guardiola's men now hold an unassailable 16-point lead at the top of the table, meaning that with just five games to play nobody can catch the runaway leaders.

City could have sealed the title last week, but for a spirited comeback from United in the Manchester derby as Jose Mourinho's men claimed a 3-2 win at the Etihad Stadium.

A 3-1 victory over Tottenham on Saturday, however, meant that defeat for the Red Devils at home to relegation-threatened West Brom would confirm the title win.

Despite dominating possession at Old Trafford, Mourinho's side fell to a 1-0 loss thanks to Jay Rodriguez's goal - meaning the title celebrations could begin for United's neighbours.

With 33 games played, City have won an impressive 28, with three draws and just two defeats.

The champions have scored 93 times and conceded on 25 occasions.

Now the title is in the bag, the club's next challenge will be to claim the record for most points in a single season.

Chelsea currently hold that milestone, having picked up 95 points under Mourinho in 2004-05; in order to surpass the Portuguese, Guardiola's side must take at least nine points from the 15 still up for grabs.

United, meanwhile, will attempt to hold onto second place and automatic qualification into the Champions League group stages next season.

Liverpool are just one point behind the Red Devils with 70 points, albeit having played one more game, while Tottenham lie three points further back on 67.