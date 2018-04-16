The Premier Soccer League resumed on Sunday afternoon with several mouth watering encounters on offer.

Sunday's remaining PSL action Wrap: Maritzburg United triumph, while Ajax Cape Town keep their fight for survival alive

In the pick of the day's remaining action Maritzburg United locked horns with Baroka FC, while Ajax Cape Town visited Chippa United as they played their round of 27 matches.

In KwaZulu-Natal, the high flying Team of Choice were at home against Bakgaga Ba Mphahlele at Harry Gwala Stadium.

The hosts cruised past their hapless visitors to consolidate their spot in the top three of this seasons’ PSL log table with a 2-0 win.

Coach Fadlu Davids’ side bagged their 11th league win as they found the back of the net through Siphesihle Ndlovu and Bandile Shandu.

The victory leaves the Nedbank Cup semi-finalists firmly placed at number three on the log whilst the Limpopo-based outfit remain in ninth.

Baroka are yet to seal their spot in the top eight and are now under pressure to collect maximum points as the season slowly reaches its conclusion.

Meanwhile, in the Eastern Cape, the Chilli Boys were at home as they hosted a relegation-threatened outfit in the form of Urban Warriors.

Coach Vladislav Heric’s men failed to hold on to their 1-0 lead and allowed the Capetonians to bounce back and secure a vital point away from home.

Mxolisi Macuphu’s strike came through in the 53rd minute to see the hosts ahead, but Yannick Zakri netted an equaliser at the death.

Although, the hosts retained their spot in the top eight as they currently occupy seventh spot on the league table with 34 points, they are still not safe in terms of their top eight ambitions.

On the other hand, Mushin Ertugral’s Urban Warriors are still rooted at the bottom, at number 15 with 28 points as they continue to fight to save their PSL status.