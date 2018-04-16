Posta Rangers handed Mathare United their second defeat of the season following a 2-1 win in a Kenyan Premier League match on Sunday.

Posta Rangers 2-1 Mathare United: ‘Slum Boys’ denied chance to open gap

First half goals from Kennedy Otieno and Jockins Atudo denied Mathare United a chance of opening a four point lead between them and defending champions Gor Mahia.

The league leaders started the match strongly when they came close to opening the scores in the second minute but Cliff Alwanga’s shot kissed the bar.

The former Tusker striker was again involved in another dangerous move after connecting Samuel Ndung’u’s pass but he was denied by former AFC Leopards custodian Patrick Matasi, who stood tall between the sticks.

Posta Rangers took the lead in the 10th minute through Kennedy Otieno, who broke the ice with a solid header after he directed a Luke Ochieng’s long throw into the net.

Posta Rangers doubled their advantage through captain Jockins Atudo, who connected John Nairuka’s cross just three minutes later with another towering header.

Alwanga reduced the deficit with a 24th minute header from a resultant corner. Rangers responded to the blow with another attack just a minute later but Otieno’s header went off the bar with Robert Mboya well beaten to the ball.

Atudo’s header came off the right post before Francis Omondi forced Matasi to another save on the other end of the pitch.

Francis Kimanzi threw in John Mwangi for Alwanga at the hour mark but Sammy Omollo responded by bringing in Danson Kago for Likonoh.

Mathare United stepped up a push for an equalizer with attacks from the flanks. The pressure wasn’t enough to trouble Posta, who jealously guarded the slim lead, forcing Kimanzi to bring in Tyson Otieno for Alwanga.

But a tactical Omollo introduced Jeremiah Wanjala for Nairuka in the 83rd minute. Posta Rangers became the second team after AFC Leopards to have picked three points against Mathare United this season.

Rangers moved their point tally to 17 from 11 games.