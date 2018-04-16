Man Utd team news: Martial & Rashford left out again

Anthony Martial and Marcus Rashford have once again been left out of the Manchester United starting line-up by Jose Mourinho.

The Red Devils duo start on the bench for Sunday's encounter against West Bromwich Albion at Old Trafford, with the two changes made from the side which beat Manchester City last Sunday, seeing Juan Mata and Victor Lindelof step in to replace Jesse Lingard and Eric Bailly.

Rashford has now started just one Premier League game since Boxing Day, while Martial has been on the bench for five succesive league fixtures and was unused in the last two victories over Swansea City and Manchester City.

United will continue with the 4-3-3 which saw Paul Pogba excel last week, with Ander Herrera and Nemanja Matic partnering the Frenchman in midfield.

If United lose at Old Trafford, Manchester City will be officially confirmed as the Premier League champions with five games to spare, following their victory over Tottenham at Wembley on Saturday.

Meanwhile, defeat for West Brom would mean they would be one negative result away from relegation to the Championship.

Man Utd XI: De Gea; Valencia, Lindelof, Smalling, Young; Matic, Herrera, Pogba; Mata, Lukaku, Alexis. Subs: J. Pereira, Jones, Rojo, McTominay, Lingard, Martial, Rashford.

West Brom XI: Foster; Nyom, Dawson, Hegazi, Gibbs; Phillips, Livermore, Brunt, McClean; Rodriguez, Rondon. Subs: Myhill, Yacob, Sturridge, Mossad, Burke, Krychowiak, Field.