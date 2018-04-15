Tusker 0-0 Vihiga United: Brewers suffer frustrating draw at home

Vihiga United extended coach Sam Timbe’s poor start to the season after a frustrating 0-0 draw at Ruaraka Grounds on Sunday.

The visitors took the battle to Tusker’s doorstep with a quick attack in the opening five minutes of the game. Vincent Wandera hit the target with his first touch of the ball but custodian Duncan Ochieng' easily picked the danger.

Tusker responded to the attack after Apollo Otieno teamed up with Robert Achema, whose final touch towards the goal went off target. Achema was later presented with a chance to give Tusker the lead from an open chance, but nothing came out of his 35th minute effort.

Hashim Sempala gave out a free-kick from outside the 18 meter box after he was judged to have committed a foul on the opposing player, but the resultant free-kick went begging as both sides played to a 0-0 draw at the break.

Coach Timbe responded in the second half with a double substitution after Michael Khamati and Mathew Odongo came in for Paul Odhiambo and Robert Asembeka respectively.

Odongo took less than five minutes on the pitch before he came face to face with a hard working Tiema, who once again stood tall between the post to deny him from close range.

Timbe then threw in former Sony Sugar midfielder Boniface Muchiri for Achema with 10 minutes remaining on the clock but Vihiga held on to grab a point on the road.

Tusker XI: Duncan Ochieng, Marlon Tangauzi, Eugine Asike, Lloyd Wahome, Eric Ambunya, Timothy Otieno, Amos Asembeka, Hashim Sempala, Samuel Odhiambo, Apolo Otieno and Robert Achema.

Vihiga United XI: Tiema Barnabas, Tera Fernandez, Dennis Ombeva, Morphat Liuva, Bernard Ochieng, Jonathan Mugabi, Wonder Vincent, Patrick Okullo, Dennis Wafula (Geoffrey Airo), Victor Ayugi, (Charles Okwemba, Andrew Murunga).

Subs: Geoffrey Oputi, Edwin Mukoya, Zablon Khaemba, Silicho Soita and Michael Isabwa.