Al Hilal landed in Nigeria on Sunday for their Caf Confederation Cup group stage playoff second leg clash with Akwa United on Wednesday, April 18, 2018.

Al-Hilal arrive Uyo for crucial Caf Confederation Cup tie with Akwa United

A 33-man delegation of the Sudanese outfit made up 22 players and 11 officials touched down in Lagos on Sunday before connecting to Uyo - four-days to their crucial reverse fixture.

Earlier on Saturday, the club's advance party headed by Hassan Taha landed in the Akwa Ibom state capital to conclude hotel reservations and other logistic arrangements.

At the Al-Hilal Stadium, first-half goals from Geovanni and Hussein Jeraf handed the Sudanese Premier League giants a 2-0 first-leg lead over Abdu Maikaba's men in Omdurman.

Before their trip, the Sudanese Premier League title holders had defeated Hay Al Wadi 2-1 to move to second with 20 points - leveled with table-toppers Al-Merrikh with two games in hand.

Having been expelled from the Caf Champions League, Mohamed Eltayeb will be desperate to see his side negotiate past their hosts during the week to reach the group phase.

With a 2-0 first-leg advantage, their sole ambition would be to frustrate the Promise Keepers to seal a passage to the group phase at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium.