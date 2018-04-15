Abubakar Bala wants Kwara United to gun for victory when they face Enugu Rangers at the Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium on Sunday.

Kwara United's Abubakar Bala aims Enugu Rangers' scalp

After their 1-1 home draw with Enyimba during the week, the Harmony Warriors seek to extend their unbeaten run to five consecutive matches against Gbenga Ogunbote's men.

And Bala, who previously helped Niger Tornadoes pick a draw in Enugu believes he can repeat the same feat while urging his wards to make a big statement at the Cathedral.







“We must begin to make a bold statement about our ambition to escape relegation and the time is now," Bala told Goal.

"It is important that we continue to improve competitively and put up our best performance either at home or away. That's the attitude we need to make a big step forward.

“We must keep trying to score goals and also defend with our lives to get points from each and every game. We know we have another big game against Enugu Rangers.

“Personally, I got no worries at all because the last time I came here with Niger Tornadoes, we got a draw. I think we can do it again. It will be a massive thing for us to get a result here.

“Rangers will definitely give us a difficult game but it is important to try to get something tangible back home from Enugu to boost our confidence."