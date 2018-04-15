Enugu Rangers will be hoping to make the best of the perfect chance to boost their title chase when they host Kwara United in a Nigerian topflight clash on Sunday.

Enugu Rangers vs Kwara United: Flying Antelopes target Harmony Warriors' fall

The seven-time title winners saw their four-match unbeaten ended after they bowed 1-0 to Niger Tornadoes in Minna last Sunday, but now they will be aiming to bounce back.



Game Day! At the Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium, from 4 pm, we take on Kwara United — Rangers Int. FC (@RangersIntFC) April 15, 2018

The Flying Antelopes dominated their visitors from Ilorin in their previous 18 meetings, securing eight wins, three draws - including two away draws since 2005.

And Gbenga Ogunbote will be urging his wards to avoid upset at the Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium, having recorded a loss to Lobi Stars and draw with Kano Pillars both at home this season.

Meanwhile, relegation-battlers Harmony Warriors would anticipate extending their unbeaten run to five, having held Enyimba to a 1-1 draw at home during the week.

Abubakar Bala's men would be motivated by their improving recent run of form as they desperately want to better their only good outing in Enugu, securing a 2-2 draw in 2006.

Rangers could climb back into the top five places with a win, while Kwara would hope for a victory to exit the drop zone this weekend.