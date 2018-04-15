Benin international Isaac Loute is boasting that Enugu Rangers will compound the woes of Kwara United ahead of their Sunday's Nigerian top-flight meeting in Enugu.

Enugu Rangers will compound Kwara United's woes, boasts Isaac Loute

Having seen their unbeaten run crash at Niger Tornadoes, the Flying Antelopes would be desperate to get back to winning ways when they confront Abubakar Bala's men at the Cathedral.

And the 26-year-old, who is pleased with their progress so far, is confident they can keep up the tempo by avoiding a home slip against the relegation-troubled Harmony Warriors.

"I am delighted with our performance so far this season despite we started poorly but we are better now," Loute told Goal.

"I felt bad about our loss in Minna. I think that we could have done better to return home with at least a draw but it just did not work out for us.

"We are in Enugu and getting prepared for our home game on Sunday against Kwara United. It is an important match for us and we cannot afford to joke with.

"We know Kwara United are in a bad position but we cannot underestimate them. As a team, we must focus not giving away any point at home. We will surely compound their woes."

A win over their rock-bottom visitors on Sunday would see ninth-placed Gbenga Ogunbote's men break into the top five places of the log.