A-League snapshot for round 27

STAT THAT MATTERS: Ten goals in the Central Coast-Newcastle clash - the most in any game in A-League history.

* THEY SAID IT: "They'll get some pizza and water to celebrate." - Sydney FC coach Graham Arnold after the Sky Blues received the Premier's Plate.

* MAN OF THE ROUND: Henrique (Brisbane Roar). The Brazilian veteran revived memories of his previous grand final heroics as his goal double off the bench helped secure a significant win.

* MAGIC MOMENT: How on earth did Sydney FC central defender Alex Wilkinson manage to pull of a breathtaking goal-line clearance to deny Victory's Leroy George? It was one of two last-ditch goal-savers by the former Socceroos defender.

* CONTROVERSY CORNER: Another VAR incident, with Wanderers coach Josep Gombau adamant his young midfielder Keanu Baccus shouldn't have been sent off after a ruling from the off-field official.

* MILESTONE: Perth goalkeeper Liam Reddy chalked up his 250th A-League appearance and has represented seven clubs in the process.

* UNDER PRESSURE: The two Melbourne Clubs. Each host an elimination final and it's fair to suggest losing and ducking out in week one of the finals would represent underachievement for two of the league's biggest clubs, especially the heavily resourced City.

* CLANGER: Brisbane goalkeeper Jamie Young raced to the edge of his penalty area to clear a long ball and found himself in no-man's land as Perth's Adam Taggart lifted the ball into an empty net.

* SAFE HANDS: Young made up for his brain fade with a penalty save. Adelaide's Paul Izzo was also a villain and hero, giving away one penalty and saving another.