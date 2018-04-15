Old rivals to meet in A-League KO semi

Old rivals Melbourne Victory and Adelaide United will clash in an A-League elimination final while Brisbane clinched the last finals berth after a dramatic closing round.

The Roar's 3-2 away win over fellow finals aspirant Perth on Saturday lifted the Queensland side into sixth after they entered round 27 a point behind Western Sydney.

The Wanderers had the chance to snatch back sixth on Sunday with a win at home but lost 3-2 to Adelaide after leading 1-0.

All of which means Brisbane will play third-placed Melbourne City at AAMI Park on Sunday.

Two days earlier, the same venue will host the match-up between Victory and Adelaide, who finished fourth and fifth respectively.

Brisbane fell behind at Perth, but substitute Henrique bagged a brace and goalkeeper Jamie Young saved a Diego Castro penalty.

Both Victorian teams head into the finals on the back of a loss.

Victory lost 1-0 at premiers Sydney FC and City slipped 2-1 at Wellington Phoenix.

Bruno Fornaroil continued his late-season scoring run for City to put them in front, but a double to Sarpreet Singh crushed any hopes of a win for the visitors.

City expect to have captain Michael Jakobsen back from a sore thigh for the game against Roar.

Sydney's Brazilian striker Bobo swelled his league season-scoring record to 27 with the only goal of the game at Allianz Stadium on Friday.

Sydney weren't at their best and needed two goal-line clearances from Alex Wilkinson to keep Victory at bay.

Second-placed Newcastle bounced back to form after three straight losses, recording an astonishing 8-2 away win over local rivals Central Coast on Saturday.

Riley McGree bagged a hat-trick and Roy O'Donovan two for the Jets in the highest-scoring game in A-league history.

A hamstring injury to Ben Kantarovski was one sour note for the Jets.

The loss combined with Wellington's win meant the Mariners collected the wooden spoon for the second time in three seasons.

A-LEAGUE FINALS SCHEDULE:

ELIMINATION FINALS

* Friday, 20 April: MELBOURNE CITY (3rd,43 pts) V BRISBANE ROAR (6th, 35) at AAMI Park, Melbourne, 750pm AEST

* Sunday 22nd April: MELBOURNE VICTORY (4th 41 pts) ,V ADELAIDE UNITED (5th, 39) at AAMI Park, Melbourne, 6pm AEST

Semi-finals

* Friday, 27 April 2018 NEWCASTLE JETS (2nd. 50) highest ranked elimination Final Winner at McDonald Jones Stadium, 750pm AEST

* Saturday 28 April SYDNEY FC (1st, 64) vs lowest ranked elimination final winner at Allianz Stadium, 750pm AEST.

* GRAND FINAL

* Saturday, 5 May 2018 or Sunday, 6 May 2018 details TBC