TEAM NEWS: Ugandan striker left out of Sofapaka squad to face Sony Sugar

Former AFC Leopards’ midfielder, Bernard Mang’oli has been handed a starting role as Sofapaka takes on Sony Sugar on Sunday.

TEAM NEWS: Ugandan international left out of Sofapaka squad to face Sony Sugar

Goalkeeper Mathias Kigonya has been handed another start despite conceding two penalties in the last three games.

Baraza however, left out Ugandan international Umaru Kasumba from the match day squad.

Sofapaka XI: Mathias Kigonya, Willis Ouma, Rodgers Aloro, Humprey Okoti, Omar Moussa. Mohammed Kilume, Brian Dayo, Bernard Mangoli, Kevin Kimani, Stephen Waruru and Kepha Aswani,

Reserves: Juma Reuben, Kennedy Oduor, Michael Oduor, Timothy Luda, Ezekiel Okare, Maurice Odipo and Edmond Kwanya.