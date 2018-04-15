Tusker coach Sam Timbe has made four changes in the starting eleven to face Vihiga United.

TEAM NEWS: Tusker make four changes against Vihiga United

Goalkeeper Duncan Ochieng returns to the squad since picking an injury against Ulinzi Stars about three weeks ago.

Eugine Asike will partner with Lloyd Wahome while Marlon Tangauzi replaces Collins Shivachi, who picked a right ankle injury and he is still on rehab.

Tusker XI: Duncan Ochieng, Marlon Tangauzi, Eugine Asike, Lloyd Wahome, Eric Ambunya, Timothy Otieno, Amos Asembeka, Hashim Sempala, Samuel Odhiambo, Apolo Otieno and Robert Achema.