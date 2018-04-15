'Salah, Firmino and Mane as good as Messi & Ronaldo'

Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane are all as good as Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi, according to Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk.

The trio all found the net as the Reds thrashed Bournemouth 3-0 on Saturday to consolidate third place in the Premier League.

Salah's goal marked his 40th of the season in all competitions, while Firmino now has 24 and Mane 17

Van Dijk is in awe of the trio, and believes that they are equal to the Real Madrid and Barcelona icons.

“It’s good stuff playing against them in training, it makes you better,” Van Dijk said, per the Daily Mirror .

“I am training and playing against the best three forwards in Europe at the moment, together with a couple of other guys in Spain!

“They are just making you better and you learn a lot.”

Salah's 40-goal haul in all competitions is better than Messi's 39, though it is one less than Ronaldo's 41.

The Egypt international's haul has also helped Liverpool to the semi-finals of the Champions League, where they will face his former club AS Roma as they bid to reach a final clash with either Real Madrid or Bayern Munich.