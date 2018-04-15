Roar grab last finals spot after WSW loss

A tumultuous A-League campaign for Western Sydney Wanderers has ended in disappointment as they missed out on a finals spot with a dramatic 3-2 last-round home loss to Adelaide United.

Needing a win to climb back above Brisbane into sixth, Wanderers led 1-0 but lost a thrilling seesawing and controversial battle at ANZ Stadium on Sunday.

Wanderers started the round in sixth but the Roar moved above them with a win at Perth on Saturday and now play Melbourne Victory at AAMI Park next Sunday.

It was a deflating end to an eventful season for the Wanderers.

They lost coach Tony Popovic to an overseas club a week before the season started and then brought in Josep Gombau to replace caretaker Hayden Foxe, under whom the club went unbeaten in their first five rounds.

Asked to sum up the season, Gombau said: "Not good enough. It was a season with lot of ups and downs and we're not in the finals."

Western Sydney played the last half-hour on Sunday with 10 men after midfielder Keanu Baccus was sent when the VAR official deemed he had kicked out at Johan Absalonsen.

"For me it was difficult because I don't think he had any intention of kicking the opposing player," Gombau said.

"He just tried to get up from the floor and keep playing.

"He's a kid that hasn't any bad intentions. For me, the decision was wrong but any refereeing decision is part of the game and you need to accept it.

"After the red card with 10 men and knowing that we needed to win to get the result, it was difficult."

The win was fifth-placed Adelaide's third in their past four games but it snapped a run of three straight away losses.

"It's better to travel back with a victory. We feel confident now and also we have more rest than if we play on Friday (if we had finished sixth)," Adelaide coach Marco Kurz said.

The Wanderers scored first when Oriol Riera netted from the penalty spot after being brought down by Adelaide goalkeeper Paul Rizzo.

It was a club-record 15th goal of the season for the Spaniard.

Adelaide hit back to lead 2-1 through quality strikes from Papa Diawara and Daniel Adlung.

Marcelo Carrusca equalised in the 42nd minute and Riera had a penalty well saved by Rizzo in first-half stoppage time.

Substitute Ryan Kitto put Adelaide ahead from close range in the 80th minute.

A frustrated Gombau kicked over an advertising board at the edge of his technical area late in the game.