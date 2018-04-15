Cristiano Ronaldo and Gareth Bale have been left out of the Real Madrid squad for Sunday's Liga clash with Malaga.

Ronaldo, Bale & Modric sit out Malaga clash

Midfielder Luka Modric has also been omitted from Zinedine Zidane's 19-man group for the trip to La Rosaleda.

It had been suggested Ronaldo would be given a rest in the wake of Wednesday's dramatic Champions League quarter-final second-leg with Juventus, in which his injury-time penalty secured a 4-3 aggregate win for the holders.

Bale had been tipped to start alongside Karim Benzema against La Liga's bottom club, but the Wales star is also reported to have been given the game off to rest.

In addition, Modric has been granted extra recovery time, having only resumed full team training on Saturday alongside Dani Carvajal, who is in line to play.

A win for Madrid will lift them above Valencia into third in the table, while Malaga realistically need a win to have any chance of avoiding relegation.