Kaizer Chiefs are officially out of the running for the PSL title following Mamelodi Sundowns' 2-0 win over Bidvest Wits on Saturday night, and their focus is now securing a place in next year's continental football.

Kaizer Chiefs - Platinum Stars Preview: Amakhosi now shift focus on securing Caf spot

As things stand, Chiefs can only finish on 51 points provided they win all their remaining four league games, while the Brazilians are comfortable on 52 points with four games to go.

Amakhosi take on Platinum Stars on Sunday afternoon, knowing very well that anything less than the three points will dent their hopes of finishing either in the top two or three on the log.

Given their struggles in front of goal this season, the Soweto giants will have to work twice as hard to beat a Dikwena side that is fighting for survival at the bottom of the table.

Steve Komphela's men have managed to find the back of the net 21 times this season, and while they have been solid in defence for the better part of the current season with 14 clean sheets in the league and 18 in all competitions, their previous result proved that their back four can easily be breached.

Chiefs come off a 3-0 loss to Chippa United at the FNB Stadium; the same venue which was deemed a fortress a few years ago.

This was their heaviest defeat in the league in almost a decade. The last time Chiefs lost by 3-0 was in May 2009 when they went to former PSL champions Santos.

It is for this reason they were summoned to an emergency meeting by the management, who scolded the players before promising to make wholesale changes ahead of next season.

The Nedbank Cup remains Amakhosi's only hope of winning a major trophy, but a spot in next year's continental football is still up for grabs should they fail to deliver silverware this season.

Dikwena on the other hand, are facing the dreaded axe and one could say they need the three points more than Chiefs given their position on the log (16).

Roger de Sa's men are currently sitting on 21 points from 26 league games, six points behind 15th-placed Ajax Cape Town, and at this stage, they cannot afford to drop more points.

However, De Sa's record is worrying and perhaps he may struggle to life his players' morale going into the final four matches of the campaign.

The former Orlando Pirates mentor has won just seven of his last 54 matches across three clubs he's coached over the past few seasons - Ajax, Maritzburg United and now Platinum Stars. Dikwena are also the lowest scoring team having found the back of the net 17 times in the league this season.

De Sa has previously been in the same situation as head coach - the relegation zone - having watched Wits get the chop under his watch 13 years ago, and whether or not he can be able to pull it off this time around remains to be seen.

Chiefs have three of their key defenders in Erick Mathoho, Ramahlwe Mphahlele and Teenage Hadebe unavailable for this encounter through injury and suspension. This means Amakhosi faithful should expect at least three changes to the back four that faced Chippa last weekend.

Joseph Molangoane could return to the starting line-up. His pace and trickery on the right hand side could be key in unsettling Dikwena and creating goalscoring chances for the likes of Leonardo Castro and Bernard Parker upfront.

The visitors will pin their hopes on the likes of Bongi Ntuli and Riyaad Norodien among others to try and unlock the Amakhosi defence.

In head-to-head stats, Chiefs and Stars have met 33 times in the league. The Naturena-based side boasts 14 wins to Dikwena's 10 while the other nine matches ended in draws.