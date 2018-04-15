Nakumatt coach Anthony Mwangi happy with draw against Kariobangi Sharks

Nakumatt coach Anthony Mwangi has admitted that he was happy to see his side pick a point against Kariobangi Sharks on Saturday.

The Shoppers played a very defensive game to deny Sharks in the match and coach Mwangi now says he was happy with the outcome. “Our main plan was to stop Sharks from scoring and that worked very well.

“I am very happy because if we allowed them space, then we could be speaking a different thing now. They are very dangerous when with the ball so I asked my players to shut them down and they did that perfectly. I think a draw is a fair result to all the teams.”

Nakumatt will now face Ulinzi Stars in their next league assignment.